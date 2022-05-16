A presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tein TS Jack-Rich, has declared that his presidency will not borrow and pledged to create 20 million jobs on his first day in office.

According to Jack-Rich, he will not take a single loan throughout his tenure if elected president

Jack-Rick stated this during a media chat where he declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The aspirant who said he organised prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari when he was sick, added that he thanked God the president is now healthier than ever.

I will create smart jobs and will develop the oil and gas industry and optimise the oil and gas in the country.

“My presidency will strengthen our value system. We will create 26,000 jobs in each LGA on the first day in office” Jack-Rich said, and the opportunity, if it materialises, will see about 20,124,000 created on his first day in office.

“I will make it happen. When I create 26,000 direct opportunity jobs on the first day in office in the 774 LGAs, within one year, poverty will flee,” Jack-Rich said.

According to the philanthropist and oil and gas mogul, his plan is for the old parents, young people and everyone.

“For the millennial, we need to create infrastructure that will help them to develop digital technology. You need a president that can engage the east and the west economy.

“You need a president when you travel outside the country, you will be respected. You need a president that will ensure creation of jobs, a president that can grow the economy.

“A president that can create deep private sector engagement. A president that can think for you, not himself. You need a president that will ensure the wealth in Niger Delta is not for the region alone but a president who can utilise it for the benefit of all.

“You need to have control of your economy and the control of your children. They hang in trees while those who use them have abandoned them. With the Jack-Rich presidency, we will produce more, plan more and be respected in the comity of nations. We will strengthen our currency and create jobs for youth,” Jack-Rich said, adding that he sees hope in Nigeria.

“All I see is hope. All I need is the right legislation to back up my plans. We will not make policies that will not be backed up with action,” Jack-Rich said adding that without Buhari, he wouldn’t have been in the APC.

Jack-Rich said that the reason Nigeria is struggling with inflation is because the country is not consuming what it is producing.