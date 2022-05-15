The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that he will be resigning his position on Monday, May 16, 2022, in obedience to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking elective positions in the 2023 elections.

Amaechi, who is one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the disclosure in Kaduna on Sunday when he addressed APC delegates and sought for their votes and support ahead of the party’s presidential primary election.

“I am resigning as the Minister of Transportation tomorrow, Monday the 16th May, 2022 to pursue in earnest my presidential ambition,” Amaechi said.

With the disclosure, this has put to rest whether or not Amaechi will contest for the presidential ticket of APC or not.

Two Ministers – Chris Ngige and Abubakar Malami – had made a U-turn by withdrawing from contesting elections in 2023, hence they remain members of FEC.