Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George, has said he would mobilise support for Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, if he decides to join the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the PDP.

Chief George made this pledge when he received members of Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguard (BAM-V), a group mobilising support for Governor Mohammed’s presidential ambition, who paid him an advocacy visit in his Lagos residence.

According to Chief George, Senator Mohammed is not only a friend to him but also a friend to all with a wide political network across Nigeria.

He added that the Bauchi State governor is a highly respectable and responsible gentleman and has since his assumption in office as governor two years ago made remarkable achievements in his state