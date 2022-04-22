Governor of Rivers State and presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nyesom Wike says he will only accept a presidential consensus candidate of the party if the person’s selection is based on equity, justice and fairness.

Wike stated this yesterday at the Government House, Jalingo, the Taraba State capital where he consulted and canvassed for the delegates’ votes for the forthcoming PDP’s national congress.

The governor told his audience that he would accept a consensus candidate of the party if the selection was not done to deprive other contestants from testing their might at the race.

In an interaction with journalists, Wike called on Nigerians to have hope on the PDP, stating that the party remains the only instrument for the country to regain its lost glory allegedly orchestrated by the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

He also called on the PDP delegates from the state to vote for his candidature during the national congress to allow him win the presidential election and rescue Nigeria.

Wike said, “I am here with my brother Governor Darius Ishaku to canvass for the delegates’ votes in Taraba, I am capable of governing Nigeria to the best; I have the ability and the capacity to make Nigeria great, have hope on me, have hope on PDP, together we can make Nigeria great again.”

In Adamawa State, the presidential hopeful said it would be unfair to defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in his home state and asked the delegates to share their votes between them equally at party’s primaries.

Wike said giving him the presidential ticket is the surest way to defeat the APC at 2023 presidential election 2023.

The governor who addressed the PDP’s delegates at Government House, Yola, the state capital, assured them of his loyalty the PDP, whether he secures the presidential ticket or not.

He said though he knows Governor Fintiri is not supporting his presidential ambition because of Atiku and asked the delegates to share their votes because he has capacity to floor the APC at all levels.

“I know your governor (Fintiri) is my friend, but he is not with me. It is unfair to defeat your father (Atiku). So, give me 50 percent and give him (father) 50 percent.

“Since I am wishing Governor Fintiri second term, tell him to wish me good luck,” he said.

In his response, the PDP state chairman Tahir Shehu thanked Wike for sustaining the party’s finances.

He said Wike’s pedigree is enough to transform the country in the areas of poverty and insecurity.

Wike was accompanied to the state by former governor of Gombe State Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.