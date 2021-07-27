Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has said there will be no political squabbles in the state ahead of the 2023 general election.

Umahi gave the assurance during a thanksgiving service on Sunday to mark his 58th birthday at the Christ Embassy Church, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki.

The governor said there would be no fight, “but there will be a fight if I want someone to succeed me singlehandedly, that’s when there will be a fight.

“I want to ask anybody who wants to succeed me in 2023, every genuine altar of God is where your success can come from. It is good to depend on God, when you help the poor, when we trust God, when we put our faith in God, then we have less time for distractions.”

The governor urged Nigerian leaders to always hold on to God to be successful in their leadership

He attributed the successes of his administration to the directives of God and charged other leaders to hold on to God to be successful in their leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor also reiterated the commitment of his administration to complete all ongoing projects and even initiate new ones before his leadership draws to a close in 2023.

Earlier, Pastor Peter Oyeyemi charged people to endeavor not to waste opportunities but to strive to touch the lives of people positively in their different capacities.