A group, Ndigbo Good Governance Initiative (NGGI), has said that the much talked about restructuring of Nigeria would begin with presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023, insisting that such would end agitation of marginalisation of the Igbo’s in the scheme of things.

The group, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, regretted that since the end of the civil war, no Igbo man has ruled the country. National president of NGGI, Nonso David Ezedinma, who read the text of the press conference, noted that Ndigbo have demonstrated the greatest faith and belief in the Nigerian project by living and investing everywhere in the country.

Ezedinma assured that the group would “join hands, resources and other forces everywhere in the land to canvas, promote and propagate the message of an Igbo person becoming president of Nigeria in the next electoral dispensation.”

He also decried the lopsidedness in the appointment of service chiefs in the last five years, which he said, excluded the Igbo nation “even when the federal character principles have negated the current wrong practice.”