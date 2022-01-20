A leading aspirant for the position of National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Blessing Agbomhere, has promised to mobilise 30 million youths for the ruling party at the 2023 general elections if elected at the forthcoming national convention.

He expressed hope that the APC would not make the same mistake the PDP made in electing an inexperienced person as their national youth leader.

Agbomhere who had contested APC ticket for Edo State governorship and House of Representatives told journalists during his official declaration Thursday in Abuja that his intention to run for the office of the national youth leader of APC is for the good of Nigeria, noting that the ruling APC needed an experienced party man who understands the mood and yearnings of the youths in the country.

“Today, Nigeria is where it is because the young minds and intellectual minds are not involved in the governance of our Nation, Policies and Programs are made and added wars as a muse. Now, we don’t want that anymore. We want to now be involved in making policies and programs that will dictate or determine the governance of this nation,” he said.

While acknowledging the voting power of youths, the youth leadership aspirant said: “The truth of the matter is that the youths of this country has the young, the largest voting constituency in Nigeria, whoever the youths of Nigeria decides to vote for that is the person that will win the presidency come in 2023. And now we know the desires. We know the journeys. We know the aspirations of the Nigerian young people.”

He stressed that the party needed an experienced party man in his calibre that can canvass and engage the leadership of the party on the need and welfare of the youth at any forum.

“I will tell anybody, that the biggest mistake any political party has made in Nigeria is the choice of the youth leader of the PDP. The youth leader of the PDP does not have any vision for the party. It doesn’t care about the standing and workings of youth leadership in this country. The Nigeria young people needs someone who is versed in the alchemy of of intellectualism, who can, who can who can stand and speak for the young people and not speak for the young people can engage the system.

“To engage young people in the governance of this country. You do think the PDP leader has what it takes to face any PDP leader to tell them what they should do. If that boy goes to the NEC, he will not be able to maintain a position or canvas a position for the young person of this country. So for me, I have strict credibility among those that have been in the struggle for youth, they must be patient in Nigeria. So somebody like me is what is needed to convert the position of the Nigeria young people,” Agbomhere averred.

Speaking on the contentious issue of zoning, the experienced APC chieftain submitted that though zoning is not a constitutional matter, but as a matter moral indebtedness, it is expected that all positions that are currently being occupied by northerners are expected to be zoned to the South and vice versa.

“Zoning is a moral thing is not constitutional. And as we speak, the Office of the National Leadership of the APC has been in the north. And now the party has agreed and most positions have been the north will now go to the south why the south positions will now go to the north. As we speak today, you’ve not seen anybody from the south vying for the chairmanship of our party because they have that morale understanding or they have done more understanding. Likewise, the National Youth leadership of our party is now going to the South.

“Like I said zoning is a moral thing, the party can choose to make silent. Anybody has the right to aspire for any office. Zoning is just a way of reducing the stress and cumbersome nature of the political process. Whether the party announces it zoning programs today or they announce a day to the convention for me it is not an issue. What ever time they decide to announce their zoning we are ready to abide by the party’s decision. Truth of the matter is that positions that were in the north are now going to the south and that is where my aspiration is birthed on. I am the most qualified, the most committed and the most faithful member and youth that can lead the party to victory 2023.

“Positions are not just zoned, to villages, communities, zones, positions and zoned having individuals in mind, and with the capacity of such individuals. Among all the candidates aspiring for the national leadership of our party, I am the most prepared, the most involved, I am the most qualified person because I have understanding of the party. I know the yearnings and aspirations of the young people. And I know the need at this critical time of young person to be involved in the party processes, and also to be involved with the governance of our nation,” he stated.

Speaking on his aspirations and manifesto for the party, the 42-year-old Agbomhere said he was in the race in order to bring stability and unity back to the youth fold of the party.

“My aspiration is born out of the need to mobilize galvanize and lead the youth wing of the All progressive Congress, having served in various capacities in the party. And having envision, how the youths of the APC should be and how Nigerian youths should be involved in governance at this critical point of our nationhood.

He said, “Without missing words, I am contesting the national youth leadership because I want mobilize the APC youths. I want to unit them and galvanize them so that we can all together play our role as young people in building a new Nigeria. The Nigeria our Dream can not be possible without the young minds uniting themselves to provide to provide innovative solutions to the myriad challenges in our country.

“Today, we all agree that APC is a winning party. And we also agree that APC has done a lot to advance the cause of Nigerians to make life better for Nigerians. We also agree that what we are seeing today is not endo rondo. And as a result, we, the young people, this country, have to come out, stamp our feet to the ground, to build the nation that we want. And we cannot build a nation that we want by staying aloof. So we need to get involved in the politics of this country.

“So my vision and my mission are the same. And they are simple, simple in the sense that I want to unite the youths of the APC, mobilize them, coordinate them, lead them for the attainment of the objectives of the APC, and in an effort for us to get involved in the governance of our nation. Thereby we will are realise the nation and Nigeria.”