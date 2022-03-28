A Nigerian-American media scholar, newspaper columnist, and activist, Professor Farooq Kperogi, has threatened to renounce his Nigerian citizenship if any of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Yahaya Bello eventually becomes Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Prof. Kperogi, who took to his Facebook page on Monday evening, said if any of the quadruple is voted as President of his country of birth in 2023, he will consequently stop commentaries about the country and accept that it is “hopelessly irredeemable and unworthy of salvaging”.

According to Kperogi’s post titled, “Presidents Who’ll Make Me Renounce Nigeria”, he itemised the four politicians, whom he would not want to become Nigeria’s next President with his grouse against each of them.

Kperogi wrote: “There are four current presidential aspirants whose (unlikely) ascension to the presidency will cause me to immediately renounce my Nigerian citizenship, stop my Nigeria-centered commentaries, and accept that the country of my birth is hopelessly irredeemable and unworthy of salvaging:

“1. Yahaya Bello. This ignorant, incorrigibly petulant child trapped in an adult’s body is destroying the littlest semblance of decency left in government in Kogi State and thinks he can democratize his infantilism nationwide. Dude can’t even pay salaries to workers in his state.

“2. Nyesom Wike. This is a vicious, perpetually drunk, psychotic pocket tyrant who has missed his calling as a comedian, a sick comedian. Any country that deems such a person worthy of being a president deserves its fate.

“3. Yemi Osinbajo. This a smooth-talking religious bigot whose entire reason for being in government is to RCCGify Nigeria. (RCCG stands for the Redeemed Christian Church of God where he’s a pastor).

“4. Bola Tinubu. This man can’t even hold to an object for five seconds without shaking uncontrollably. He can be made to sign his own death warrant–or even sign away Nigeria.”