A former governor of Zamfara State, Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura has said the tackling of pervasive insecurity in the country would be his priority if elected president.

He therefore promised to provide qualitative education and create jobs for the youths in order to end insecurity in the country.

The senator made this known at a consultative meeting with leaders of Youth Wing of Nigerian Christian Association (YOWICAN) 19th northern states and Abuja, on Friday in support of his bid for the presidency in 2023.

“All the security problems in the country are related to the lack of proper education for our youths. We will provide free education for every child from primary to secondary level. We will not leave behind a child without being enrolled into school,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former governor also said that once he was elected president, he would ensure that the youths benefit more from his administration than any other group.

“We will provide loans to graduates to start business, which will help them take responsibility for themselves and others,” he added.

When asked about the right of every citizen to practice their religion, Senator Yariman Bakura stated that the constitution gives everyone the right to his or her religion without interference.

“Some people use religion to divide people for their selfish interest. But we will give everyone a chance. All Christians know the opportunity we gave them when we ruled Zamfara State,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, YOWICAN national chairman, Reverend Simon Dole, said the leaders would support him to become Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

“Distinguished senator we know the role you have played in Zamfara in providing jobs to our fellow Christians without discrimination, this shows that you are a good leader.

“Many leaders have ruled Nigeria but nothing has changed yet, so we have to try a religious man like you,” said Dole.

At the end of the meeting, the group honoured the former governor with an award and reaffirmed their support for him.