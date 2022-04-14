Rivers State governor and presidential hopeful in the 2023 election, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has said he did not join the race to negotiate for the vice president’s ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said he was in the contest to become Nigeria’s president and nothing less.

To get the PDP’s presidential ticket, Wike promised to intensify consultation among the party’s stakeholders across the 36 states of the federation.

Wike made the pledge during a thank you visit to the PDP stakeholders organised by the Cross River State chapter of the opposition in Calabar.

He solicited for support from the delegates to the forthcoming presidential primaries where votes of the delegates would count for any aspirant to emerge as the party’s standard bearer.

“I am not running to negotiate for anything. I’m not running to negotiate for vice president of Nigeria.

“I have not asked anyone to buy or hold any senate form for me. I am only running for the seat of president of Nigeria.

“I came here to talk to the delegates. I want you people to see me face to face. I am not like those people who sent people to come and talk to you on their behalf. “You want to be president and you are sending people to talk to delegates? I won’t send anyone to come and talk to you on my behalf.

“I have much energy. I ‘m not like those people who go about seeking consensus. I hate deceit.

“The mere fact that you have indicated interest to run does not mean that you are running. To be president of Nigeria, you have to work very hard to emerge.”

While saying that he is the only man with the capacity to crush the opposition party, who would stand as an impediment to the PDP winning the presidential election in 2023, Wike said. “I have the capacity to win the presidential election for the PDP.

“Give me the ticket and be rest assured that the election will be over. Forget about what the elites are saying. Be bothered about what the grassroots would say. I am here for Nigeria.

“Spend money on weapons without gathering intelligence, you will still fail.

“It is wrong to joke with the choice of your leader. Without the protection of lives and property, there is no governance.

Responding, the senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial district, Sandy Onor, described Wike as a man who can speak extempore, adding that Wike was a man full of energy for the plum job.