Media Office of the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, Senator George Akume, has debunked reports and perceived views that he will contest for the position of vice president of Nigeria in 2023.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, the special adviser on media and public affairs to the minister, Dr. Mkor Aondona, said Akume is not vying for vice president of Nigeria.

He said the minister has not indicated any political interest to anyone or group of persons that he is contesting for the position of vice president of Nigeria in 2023.

Aondona said the minister has not equally engaged the unwanted and unwarranted services of anybody or group of persons to campaign for the position of vice president on his behalf.

The statement reads in part, “The minister is conscious of the zoning formula of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for both party officials and public political offices.

“On this note, we wish to emphasise that Senator Akume is contesting for the national chairmanship of the APC in line with the APC zoning arrangements.

“Senator George Akume who has an overwhelming support base, prayers, and goodwill of well-meaning Nigerians and members of the APC hopes to responsibly serve the party as its next national chairman.”

He further said that the minister is principally concerned at the moment with the ambition of securing the final victory and blessing of the APC as its national chairman in the forthcoming national congress.

“We wish to advise anyone or group of persons who are involved in the campaigns for Senator Akume for or as Vice President to desist from such political activities, henceforth,” he said.