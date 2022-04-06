Attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has denied declaring his interest to contest any elective position in the 2023 general election.

Through his media aide, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the AGF refuted a report by a national daily yesterday that he had joined the Kebbi State governorship race.

Gwandu said the declaration to contest for a political position was never a hidden affair or clandestine operation that could be reported as a scoop by a section of the media. He said the report was triggered out of curiosity and eagerness by followers and loyalists.

The AGF said, ‘’A video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insertions and interpolations.’’

He, however, thanked the teeming supporters of the minister and the general public for expressing their interest. Gwandu said at the appropriate time they will hear from the AGF in full glare of the media, stakeholders, like minds, party faithful and teeming supporters.