By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has no excuses not to use the electronic direct transmission of results in the 2023 general elections and other coming polls.

The opposition party said its position is predicated on INEC’s announcement that it is ready to conduct online (electronic) registration of voters for future elections in the country.

ALSO READ: INEC Converts 1,015 Voting Points To Polling Units In Kwara

The PDP, according to its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that since INEC can now deploy technology to conduct online registration of voters, which entails electronic transmission of voter’s data to its central server, the commission can also conduct an electronic transmission of results directly from the polling unit to its central server.

Ologbondiyan said, “Our party calls the attention of the commission to the fact that it no longer has any excuse not to employ the direct transmission of results from polling units, which will ensure credible elections by eliminating manipulations, alterations, switching and disappearance of election results during manual collation processes.”

The party’s spokesman, in a statement, insisted that if INEC can use the electronic platform for registration of voters it could as well deploy the same technology for electronic transmission of results in future elections including the 2023 general elections.

The party however urged INEC to ensure that the online registration of voters is credible, transparent and not open to the manipulations of desperate politicians, particularly in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP also “calls on the APC leadership in the National Assembly to know that it has no further pretext to continue to sit on the Electoral Act amendment bill and frustrate genuine effort to ensure credible, free and fair elections in our country.

“The party invites Nigerians to note that the only reason the APC-led administration as well as the APC leadership in the National Assembly have been using every available means to frustrate the electronic transmission of result, is that they have realized that there is no way their party can win in a transparent, free and fair election at any level in Nigeria.

“We therefore urge Nigerians to intensify their efforts in the collective quest to rescue our country from misrule by adding their voices to the demand by our party for electronic transmission of results in future elections and particularly, the 2023 general elections,” he said.