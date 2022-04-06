Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has advised journalists to interrogate aspirants as campaigns for the 2023 elections begin.

The president of NGE, Mustapha Isah, gave the advice during a Town Hall Meeting in Enugu with the theme “ Agenda Setting for Sustainable Development.”

He stated that the Town Hall Meeting is the fifth in the series with the first four held in Lagos, Kano, Yola, and Abuja under the NGE/US Embassy capacity building programme for editors in the Southwest, Northwest and Northeast and North Central zones.

Isah said now that the amended Electoral Act has been signed into law by the president, it is journalists’ responsibility to monitor compliance by INEC, the political parties and the politicians.

“I do know that some politicians are busy studying this act now, with a view to identifying the loopholes and creating ways to circumvent its provisions. It is our duty to expose such characters.

“It is not enough to simply say you tackle insecurity; you must tell us your plans to overhaul the nation’s archaic security architecture. We shouldn’t shy away from digging deep into the antecedents of those offering themselves to lead us,” he stated.

He advised the media to ensure that this time around, politicians do not deceive the electorate with the two emotional factors of ethnicity and religion.

The NGE urged the media to assert its agenda setting role in the 2023 general election, adding that on no account should journalists allow politicians to set an agenda for them.