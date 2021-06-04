A former special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, has said no right-thinking Nigerians would endanger their lives to support the candidature of any Southeast politician vying for the presidency in 2023.

Sumaila made the assertion in a statement he issued to newsmen in Kano yesterday.

“With these atrocities committed by southeast people on record, how can Nigerians entrust them to govern them? I am sure not a single right-thinking Nigerian will endanger his life to support the candidature of any southeast politician contesting for the presidency come 2023 general elections,” he said.

Sumaila said it has become clear that the motives behind the attacks were to turn the country into anarchy, regretting that “the perpetrators of the attacks must understand that if the country is turned chaotic, then nobody including the perpetrators can escape.”

He, therefore, urged elders in the southeast to publicly denounce the ongoing attacks by the suspected members of IPOB in the southeastern part of the country or be considered among people responsible for the dastardly act.

He said until the southern elite make their position definite, Nigerians would consider them part and parcel of the attacks being carried out in the southeast by some armed militia.