For former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, becoming the president of Nigeria is a lifelong dream. Having been a member of the House of Representatives, Senate, minister, and governor, the presidency seems to be the next step.

Recall that in 2015 he contested the APC presidential primaries and surprisingly came second ahead of former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

He ran also for the presidential ticket of the PDP in 2019, losing to Atiku Abubakar in the primaries.

Indeed, apart from President Muhammadu Buhari, no other northern politician boasts of a huge grassroots appeal and followership in the north as Kwanwaso. His Kwakwasiya movement is a force to reckon with.

Sensing the mood in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to realise his presidential ambition. His defection elevated the little-known party to national prominence. The party is already making inroads in some states in the north.

In April he joined the presidential race saying he was sure of victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at the headquarters of the NNPP in Abuja shortly after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms valued at N30m, Kwankwaso said he was “angry with the status quo” because the All Progressives Congress had failed to secure the nation, revamp the economy and unite Nigerians.

He stated that he had served the nation in various capacities faithfully under the APC and the PDP, contributing immensely to its growth, but he later realised that both parties lacked clear-cut ideologies.

Kwankwaso affirmed that the NNPP would gain power with the support of Nigerians and stakeholders, regardless of the odds stacked up against it.

He said, “From 1998 to 2014, I was governor of Kano (State) twice, Minister of Defence, and member of the NDDC board representing North-West, but I came to realise that we were together in the PDP for the purposes that the party was formed, that was to get rid of military rule.

“It was later that I realised there were so many differences (within the PDP). The ideology was completely different, and it became so difficult for us to work together.

“In 2015, I became a senator under the APC and worked for the party, believing that they were real progressives. Unfortunately, we realised that the PDP was even better.

“I am angry with the status quo, but for those who are satisfied with the status quo, ranging from insecurity to the issue of the economy that is so much in shambles across this country, it is unfortunate that they will continue to be in the ruling party.

“I am happy to say that I have already paid the N30m to the party for the expression of interest and presidential nomination forms. Let me call on all Nigerians, especially my brothers and sisters who are in this game of politics, to do what I have done, and that is to join the NNPP.

“While we are calling on everyone to join the NNPP, I want to remind Nigerians that this is a progressive party that wants to change the political landscape of the country. I want to tell them that those who want to serve this country should join hands with us.

“But for those of us who believe in the unity of this country, Nigeria is divided like never before, we are the people who have decided to come together to make sure we have one Nigeria no matter which religion you practice. We have to come together to fight them and make sure Nigeria is returned to peace and a modern world economy,” he said.

In a show of strength, nine lawmakers of the PDP in the Kano State House of Assembly have defected to the NNPP.

Political analysts have contended that Kwankwaso realizing his presidential dream in a new party may be a tall order. The thinking is that President Buhari with his large fellowship in 2011 couldn’t win the presidency with an unknown party the Congress of Progressive Change ( CPC). Winning the presidential election with a new party is almost an impossible task in Nigeria.

With his popularity in Kano, the NNPP may clinch some seats in the state and federal legislature.

No doubt the presidency in 2023 will be won by either the PDP or APC. Will Kwankwaso upset the apple cart in 2023 and change the narrative?

Again, some analysts aver that Kwankwaso’s influence is limited only to the northwest and that may not fetch him the presidency. For him to clinch the presidency he may have to go into alliance with the major political parties.

Also some Nigerians have been yearning for a third force to challenge the duopoly of APC and PDP. According to some analysts, the difference between the PDP and PDP is like the difference between six and half a dozen.

Kwankwaso had earlier said “We are all aware that the people are tired of the APC and PDP and that was why previous elections recorded low voter turnout. We thank God that we have fresh air for a better new Nigeria. People are tired and want change and the NNPP is the fresh air that can do it,” he said.

With the calls for power to shift to the south in 2023, Kwankwaso is swimming against the tide.

The question remains can NNPP be the third force, can they be the new APC and spring surprises in 2023?

“The prospects of a party that is neither PDP or APC winning the presidential election in 2023 is a really tall order,” said political analyst and lawyer, Mike Obiekwe.

He added, “The way the political space is set up going into 2023, the two major parties, PDP and APC, have really consolidated at the level of national elections because of the structure and warchest they have to prosecute the election.

“So as much as the polity deserves a change from these two parties which have contributed largely to the woes of the country, it would be difficult for NNPP and Kwankwaso to win the presidential election. The party has huge prospects of getting some federal and state assembly seats and even governorship seats if it fields a popular candidate. But I doubt he can get the presidency,” he said.

However, a member of the party in Abuja, Mohammed Adamu, said while it is normal for people to doubt the capacity of the party and its candidate ahead of the polls, it doesn’t rule out the party’s ability to get the top seat.

“If one considers the gains made by the party in a short space of time when the party emerged on the scene, I think it tells so much about what the party is capable of doing.

“I can tell you that we have made a lot of inroads in the grassroots and with the presidential candidate we have, it will be risky to rule out anything. He has proven what he capable of doing and he will do it again”

When asked about national spread and possibility of alliance with other parties, Adamu said “Our party has spread. I know you are considering the fact that we are racing against time. We are also mindful of that. The kind of membership drive we have embarked on is massive and we have made inroads beyond the North.

“As for forming an alliance, I don’t think our party will be averse to it. I am only a member, but in my opinion I don’t think it will be out of place if we work with parties of like minds which I believe exist in the polity today. One thing is clear: we have a very tried and trusted aspirant and I do believe he can make a difference,” he said.