Members of the Inter-Tribal Association of Nigeria (ITAN) has asked the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to withdraw his presidential aspiration and support governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The group reminded Tinubu that this era is the youth era to lead this country for the better, and Alhaji Yahaya Bello is up to the task considering his vast experience in leadership.

The appeal came through the spokespersons of the group, Comrades Jabir Aminu Maiturare and secretary Simon Terna Anakaa in a statement they jointly issued in Kaduna yesterday.

They said after analysing the credentials of those who have declared interest in the presidency and those yet to do so, the association came to the conclusion that Governor Bello is the most qualified for the office.

Maiturare said being a youth, Yahaya Bello should be given the opportunity to reposition the country in 2023.

The group said it has commenced mobilisation across all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT and the endorsement of Governor Bello for president is very encouraging.

Maiturar said, “We are proud to say that Kogi State is undergoing significant transformation under Alh. Yahaya Adoza Bello in terms of infrastructural development, youth and women inclusiveness in governance, transparency, accountability, security, peace and stability in the state and it’s environs.

“Today, we make bold to say that Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello has become a model and champion of modern Kogi, that he has become a reference point to his counterparts and a standard worthy of emulation, as such, he has received commendation and praises for his resilience, purposeful and dynamic leadership and efforts for changing the face and story of Kogi State.

