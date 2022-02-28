A political group working for the actualisation of presidential ambition of the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to support his ambition.

The group said the former Lagos state governor was part of those who fought for democracy in the country, hence, it urged Nigerians to reciprocate the gesture by supporting his ambition in 2023.

Its chairman, Board of Trustees, Nasiru Daura who spoke at the group’s national conference in Abuja said, “Tinubu is a man that struggled and fought for democracy at a time when some people were organising one-million-man match in support of the military regime. Today we are enjoying the freedom associated with democracy.

“Asiwaju therefore deserves a pay back by way of supporting him with our voters cards and prayers for him to emerge as the president.”

Director-general of Tinubu Vanguard, Dr Benjamin Johnny, described Tinubu as a consummate democrat who joined forces with other progressive Nigerians to bring about democratic dividends to the present dispensation.

“Tinubu has done a lot for Nigeria and Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religion,’’ he said.

He said that Tinubu was in the best position to consolidate on the foundation and legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The present leadership under President Muhammadu Buhari is laying foundation for a new Nigeria with various projects in infrastructure and human capital development.

“Tinubu played a major role in the electoral success of Buhari, and he has consistently demonstrated support to the government. He is, therefore, best positioned to continue his legacies, ‘’ he said.

