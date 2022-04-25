The Arewa coordinator, Jonathan Dawo Dawo Network, Malam Isa Musa Karkasara, on Monday, in Kano, said that Nigeria was passing through one of the most trying moments of its political history and there was the need for people with passion for the country to come forward and steer the ship of the nation to the promised land.

Karkasara said drafting former President Goodluck Jonathan to the 2023 presidential race ws apt at this point in time because the emergence of the former President will provide all the necessary solutions to Nigeria’s woes.

In a statement signed by Karkasara, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Kano, he explained that the most populous country in Africa was at a crossroad, adding that “we need a man of candour whose experience on areas of self-discipline, national life to navigate us from troubled water(s).”

The statement titled, “Why Jonathan’s Candidacy Is An Option For Better Nigeria”, noted that nation’s current situation at best can no longer be trusted in the hands of ill-experienced politicians whose contact and influence radiate within “shallow boundaries.”

He said Jonathan “is a quintessential statement whose approach to exercising power and authority had in no small way boost participatory democracy in Nigeria.

“At this auspicious time of our national life, we need a personality whose understanding of the polity will guarantee right to stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nation building thrives on inherent nationalism, self discipline, and policies that identify limitations of state power.

“Jonathan commitment to nation building as exemplified over non criticism of sitting and former leaders is a pointer that his love for Nigeria is unique.”

“Managing a secular state like Nigeria is certainly not for the loud mouth, we must recognise it’s a job for a renowned team player like Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“We in the North were there for him before, and we are set to mobilise resources to bring him back to continue national sacrifice. In effect, we call on Nigerians to join us in this quest for better Nigeria.”