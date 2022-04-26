Supporters of former President Goodluck Johnathan have said plans are underway for him to officially defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The supporters who are members of the Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN) told newsmen in Abuja that Jonathan would run for the election.

The group’s convener, Okeke Raphael, said the APC may not win the 2023 general elections if it refuses to field Jonathan.

He said, “Jonathan is going to contest and win if APC gives its ticket to him. Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari have worked together closely. That’s something good for Nigeria. Jonathan has been the biggest promoter of Buhari’s foreign policy.

“If APC gives its ticket to Jonathan, every Nigerian will vote for him. He’s the only nationalist among all the contestants and that will work well for APC

ADVERTISEMENT

“Going critically through the list of presidential aspirants from the two major political parties, we are convinced that all other candidates are regional champions. However, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan reflects national acceptance that will give impetus to APC’s victory in 2023 elections.

“As vanguards for Nigeria’s development, peace and unity, we want to reiterate that our beloved country cannot afford to have a regional champion as a flagbearer.

“We call on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC with a loud voice to ensure that Jonathan is provided with a level playing ground to contest the 2023 presidential election. We want to remind the party that its ultimate responsibility is to ensure that the party fields the best candidate that can win the election.

“The party needs an asset rather than a liability. Jonathan’s political credentials will increase the chances of APC winning the presidential elections in 2023. He is a man who is accepted and loved by an Igbo in Enugu, Yoruba from Ekiti and the same way by a Fulani man in Adamawa. A man who needs no introduction. A man who has his footprint across the country,” he added.