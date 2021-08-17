Kano State government has refuted a story attributed to the first lady, Prof. Hafsat Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in which she is reported to have endorsed Murtala Sule Garo, commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs as successor to her husband come 2023.

In a statement issued yesterday, the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, explained that the governor’s wife was quoted out of contest in the trending video clip on the social media platforms.

In the video, the statement added, the first lady was only thrilled by Garo’s performance whom she fondly called commander and for his support for the policies and programmes of Governor Ganduje and his administration in the state.

“Just as she commended Murtala Sule Garo for his performance, Her Excellency has also been consistent in applauding any other commissioner or public servant who performs wonderfully well in the discharge of his responsibility,” he added.

Malam Garba pointed out that the content of the video was twisted by making a fictitious story out of it and given much publicity by people bent on creating confusion and unnecessary tension so as to create divisions in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

He called on party members and supporters to exercise patience and restraint until the appropriate time comes for the democratic process to take effect on how a gubernatorial candidate emerges.