Kano State chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared support for the calls on Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, to join the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the party.

The state chairman of the party, Mamina Bako Lamido, declared the support of his executive committee for Governor Mohammed when the executive members of the group canvassing support for Bala Muhammed to contest 2023 presidency, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguard (BAM-V), paid him an advocacy visit at the party secretariat in Kano at the weekend.

Declaring the Kano PDP support for the Bauchi governor, Lamido said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigeria and Nigerians, stating that it was only the PDP that can rescue the country from collapse.

He stated that for fairness and equity, the party should zone its presidential ticket to either North-East or South-East, adding that if the ticket goes to North-East, Bala Mohammed is the right choice.

“If the PDP decides to give the presidential ticket to the North-East, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed will be the right choice. With him as our great party’s candidate, PDP is sure of victory at the polls,” Lamido declared.

He then pledged the support of members of the party in the state to the candidature of Governor Mohammed if he eventually heeded the calls to join the race in 2023.

Speaking earlier, BAM-V director-general, Mohammed Abubakar Jibo, informed that the group was at the Kano PDP secretariat to canvass support of critical stakeholders for Governor Mohammed to contest the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, the group decided to back Mohammed based on his numerous achievements as a Senator, a Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and currently as Bauchi State governor, declaring that, “with the situation of the country today, the only capable, experience and acceptable person to change the narratives is His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.”

In a related development, a former Senate Chief Whip and a PDP chieftain in Kano State, Senator Hayat Bello Gwarzo, has said that Senator Mohammed is a great product that is saleable for the PDP if he emerges as the party’s presidential candidate in 2023.

Gwarzo based his assertion on what he termed the unassailable track records of Governor Mohammed as a senator, minister and a sitting governor as well as his commitment to nation-building.