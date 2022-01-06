A member of the House of Representatives, representing Tarauni federal constituency in Kano State, Hon Hafizu Kawu has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a democrat at heart and highly detribalised Nigerian who can lead Nigeria to the Promised Land if given the presidential mandate in 2023.

Kawu said most Nigerians are today knocking at the VP’s door to come out and contest for president because he stands out as the best person to continue with President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy.

Kawu, a former aide of the vice president, said Osinbajo has what it takes to succeed President Buhari owing to his “experience and versatility in managing state affairs.”

At a press conference in Kano yesterday, the lawmaker said Osinbajo, even though he has yet to declare his intention to contest for the presidency officially is the most suitable Nigerian for the office.

He said the vice president has the capacity and experience to rescue Nigeria over every other aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The vice president will perfectly improve the battered economy of the nation and restore rule of law in the land given his background as a legal luminary and a highly rated man of God.

“I am sure the VP would continue from where Mr President stopped because he has the mindset of developing Nigeria,” he said.

He described him as the natural successor of President Buhari and said his belief in the country is profound.

“He is a loyal VP, and his performance is unprecedented. Even when he acted as the president, he performed very well on several occasions. He has the experience to become the nation’s leader come 2023,” Kawu said.

When asked about the presidential ambition of the national leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, Mr Kawu said, “Tinubu has not declared his presidential ambition. Even if he declares, the party knows how to sort it out,” he added.

He said as the presidential race is approaching, Nigerians need to choose a competent and agile leader who will oversee the nation’s affairs in the next dispensation very well.