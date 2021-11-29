Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has declared his intention to run for the office of president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The governor made the declaration at the launch of a campaign group called the Global Alliance of Progressive Professionals.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Senator Smart Adeyemi said: “Kogi State is the safest of all the states in northern region and if you talk about the socio-economic development of any entity, you have to talk about how safe the environment is and what the governor has done is to make Kogi State a safe environment for foreign investment.

“I think Nigeria requires a leader who will police the nation well in order to accelerate the socio-economic development of the country.”

He further said: “the governor wants to run for the office of the president and we are delighted that he is running because the younger generation believe in him.

“We are here to know what is required so we can move from here to other parts of the country for campaign.

“Governor Bello is a visionary young man and he has the capacity for leadership. He has courage, he is intelligent and he has demonstrated that in Kogi State where he has been able to police the state effectively.”

The coordinator of the group, Amb. Ahmed Chikaji, in his address said: “we are here today firstly for the official launch of a national movement, the Global Alliance Of Progressive Professionals – GAP3, a project of the Grassroots Aids Initiative (GAIN), a non-governmental organisation registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“We are gathered here to make history in the nation’s political space to formally endorse a man who has distinguished himself in all speres of human endeavours with intimidating political credentials, Yahaya Bello, the executive governor of Kogi State to accept the clarion calls by Nigerians to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”