Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has hinted that he may heed the call from Nigerians to contest the 2023 presidential election.

This is even as he dismissed calls for rotational presidency saying it has outlived its usefulness.

He spoke to State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

According to him “There’s no doubt that Nigerians, the youth, the women and people of thoughts, are urging me, asking me to run for presidency in 2023.

“These are the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians urging me to run. And I have said that in the days to come, weeks and days ahead, I am going to give a resounding response to this overwhelming majority of voices across the length and breadth of Nigeria. And I did promise that I would not disappoint Nigerians.

“Well, I will give resounding response to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians, surely, Nigeria will not be the same again by the grace of God. That is number one.”

The Kogi governor also said competence and capacity should be the criteria for electing the next president and not his ethnicity or region.

“For once let’s get Nigeria fixed. We have practiced rotational presidency since 1999 to date, let us evaluate our successes or achievements from this seeming rotational presidency between then, and now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why don’t we simply go for the best after all, we copy this democracy from America and some of the developed world, how many of these countries are practicing rotational presidency?