The Kogi state government has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to smear Governor Yahaya Bello’s image ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Addressing journalists at its quarterly news briefing on Sunday, the Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said the state government was aware of plans to paint the governor in bad light ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to Fanwo, “There are speculations that the governor is interested in contesting for presidency in 2023, a move which has unsettled some major political actors, especially with the fast rising profile of Yahaya Bello.”

According to him, the state government has unravelled plots by certain persons to launch a smear campaign against the governor on alleged embezzled of state funds.

“Intelligence reports at our disposal show that a certain George whose other details we prefer to keep for now, is at the centre of this conspiracy.

“With all of these achievements, it is unfortunate that some persons are still bent on launching a smear campaign on the governor and government of Kogi.

“Fresh on the heels of the discredited allegations against Kogi government by the EFCC, we are aware of several plots to paint the Bello administration black on a regular basis from now till 2023,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner said some of the figures planned to be thrown around in the days, weeks and months to come, represented more money than the administration had even seen together at one time.

“We hope the media will be vigilant and activate its investigative offices before running with such allegations.

“Despite intense pressure and lobbying from across the country and even Nigerians in diaspora, Yahaya Bello has not told anyone that he is running for President in 2023.

“His position is that he will give an appropriate answer to his supporters at the appropriate time.

“The first one was the allegations through the EFCC, that has been sufficiently punctured; now they have moved to concoct statements and allegations that some billions of naira have been embezzled.

“We have been able to apply the resources of the state for the good of the people and that’s why we can achieve all that we have”.