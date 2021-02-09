ADVERTISEMENT

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

The fog surrounding the gladiators who will be seeking to succeed Pres Muhammadu Buhari cleared yesterday, as a media aide and political ally of the immediate past governor of Kano State, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, Mallam Sulaiman Abdulmalik dropped a hint suggesting that the former governor was considering several calls being made by Nigerians for him to contest the 2023 presidential poll.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, Abdulmalik stated that the call might not be unconnected to a groundswell of opinion by Nigerians who are of the view that the Kano born politician has what it takes to manage the country successfully.

Kwankwaso, a trained and certified water engineer, who was a two-term governor of the commercial state of Kano was also a member of the eighth Senate between 2015 and 2019.

He was also a federal minister in charge of the Ministry of Defence under the presidency of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo between 2003 and 2007.

Abdulmalik in the statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday stated that barring unforeseen circumstances, Kwankwaso would bow to pressure from eminent Nigerians and take a shot at the Presidency once again come 2023.

“From the look of things, His Excellency, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso will take another shot at the Presidency. Though he hasn’t taken any position on the issue yet but if the pressure being mounted on him by some patriotic Nigerians is anything to go by, I don’t think he will be left with any other option than to dance to the tune of Nigerians who are yearning for his leadership.” The statement reads.

According to Abdulmalik, many believe in the ability of the former governor to fix, develop and unite the country as an experienced politician that has been tested and with phenomenal legacy.

“What has continued to amaze me is the tremendous goodwill and respect he enjoy from politicians, business moguls, religious leaders and Captains of Industry, with many of them seeing him as a bridge builder and results oriented leader.

“Many youth groups have even come to describe him as the only firm and disciplined administrator who can pull the nation out of the current doldrums, which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has put it.” Abdulmalik said.

According to him, those who are yearning for the former federal lawmaker have attested to his performance in the various public offices he has held in the past as a major score card for their evaluation of him and their decision to draft him.

“Many of these supporters cutting across ethnic and religious lines and divides point to the laudable achievements that were recorded in Kano during his tenure as governor of the state.

They also stated that he remains one of the very few former governors who have not had any brush with the various anti-graft agencies after leaving office.” He said .

He expressed the hope that Kwankwaso was the man to beat since, as things stand, he remains the only politician with the most formidable political structure across the country.