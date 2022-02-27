An elder statesman and former Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland, Alhaji Yahaya Kwande has told Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State that it was high time for him to run for the presidency in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Ambassador Kwande stated this when he received the Bauchi governor on a special visit at his residence in Jos, Plateau State.

The elder statesman observed that Governor Bala Mohammed’s vision and mission for Nigeria if given the mandate by Nigerians, would put the country on a path of prosperity, growth and rapid development for a better future.

Ambassador Kwande said he was proud with the leadership skills of the Bauchi governor especially the way he is looking to handle the country with a robust framework and blueprint.

“I am highly delighted to receive you in my house Your Excellency, each time I heard you talking, I feel very happy and now time has come if you have not come out you might have done wrong for this country, and the way you are talking particularly making references to some of your senior colleagues is so nice because you are not arrogant in presentation and that is how you will be brought up.

“When I heard your coming, I said this is the time that I should be bold enough to say I am back to PDP. My mind 100 percent, yesterday, today and tomorrow is with PDP.”

For Governor Mohammed, his visit to Ambassador Yahaya Kwande was to seek for his support and guidance on his 2023 political ambition.

The Bauchi governor said for the younger generation to excel in politics, there was the need for them to always consult people like Kwande who have the knowledge and experience especially in leadership.

Similarly , former Minister of Steel in the Second Republic, Wantaregh Paul Unongo who also received the Bauchi governor at his residence in Jos, expressed confidence in his ability to stabilize and unite the country if given the opportunity to become the next President of Nigeria.

The elder statesman while backing up the presidential aspiration of his visitor, urged him if elected to consolidate on ensuring mutual understanding among the various tribes of the country especially fulani and Tiv for unity and progress of the Nation .

“I am overwhelmed with this visit by my son who is now the Governor of Bauchi State, this is my son whom I’m always pleased with and whatever ambition he has, I will back him.