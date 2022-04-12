Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has directed his appointees seeking elective offices in the 2023 general elections to resign their appointments.

The governor gave the directive through a memo signed by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Prof Mamman Jibril.

The memo titled, “Resignation of Appointees Seeking Elective Positions” obtained by LEADERSHIP in Ilorin on Tuesday, said such letters of resignation should reach the SSG’s office latest by April 15, 2022.

The memo reads: “In line with provisions of Section 84 (12) of the new Electoral Act, all Kwara State Government’s appointees seeking nominations for elective offices in the forthcoming primaries are hereby directed to resign.

“All resignation letters should be submitted to the Office of the Secretary to the Kwara State Government not later than 15th April, 2022.”