BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

People\s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State yesterday announced its resolve to bring back old members of the party who dumped it in the build up to the 2019 general elections.

This is just as the party assured Kwarans of better life when it comes back to power in 2023.

Notable politicians who dumped the PDP in 2019 included former chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Prof Shuaib AbdulRaheem, a current member of the House of Representatives, Hon AbdulGaniyu Cook-Olododo, Hon Moshood Mustapha, Alhaji Saliu Mustapha and Alhaji Yinka Aluko, among others.

Addressing newsmen in Ilorin on yesterday, shortly after the inaugural meeting of the PDP Reconciliation and Contact Committee, the chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, said that no efforts would be spared in bringing back old members of the party who have joined other political parties.

Baraje added that the committee will also visit all the nooks and crannies of the state to meet with aggrieved members of the party, reconcile and bring them back.

While doing this, he assured that the grievances of those that have left for other parties and the aggrieved ones who are still in the party’s fold would be genuinely and holistically addressed.

The chairman also disclosed plan to meet with every stakeholder of the party, including youths and women, with a view to ironing out issues and bringing the party together ahead of the 2023 general elections.