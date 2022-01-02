The speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has denied reports on his purported gubernatorial ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He also denied supporting the 2023 Kwara North Agenda regarding the governorship election.

He emphasised his support for the second term ambition of the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The speaker, in a statement by his chief press secretary, AbdulKadir Yusuf, described the reports as a cooked- up story by a faceless group or individuals.

The statement said; “The last time the speaker Engr. Danladi-Salihu visited Baruten was in the first week of December during the annual Gani festival and subsequent receipt of scores of the members of the opposition into the fold of the ruling party, the APC. Therefore, Speaker Danladi did not hold any meeting with anyone in Baruten or elsewhere on the 2023 Kwara North Agenda; we challenge the purveyor of the fake news to proof this wrong.

“The position of the Rt. Hon. Speaker concerning the agitation of the 2023 Kwara North Agenda is clear and simple, so any attempt to drag his name into it unnecessarily to heat the polity or create artificial tension in the political space should be outrightly disregarded.

“For a very long time, Rt. Hon. Engr. Danladi-Salihu has elected to throw his weight behind the second term ambition of His Excellency Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as his constitutional right, more importantly as the Governor is performing wonderfully well to the admiration of all – unprecedented developments and achievements of the AbdulRahman led administration could be seen across the three Senatorial Districts especially the Kwara North.

“The synergy and friendly relationship of the executive-legislative under Gov AbdulRazaq and Speaker Danladi is in the interest of the public especially Kwara masses and this is producing significant improvement in the lives of the citizenry.

“Therefore, Engr. Danladi-Salihu is fully committed to delivering more dividends of democracy through legislation and the re-election of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for a second term in 2023.”