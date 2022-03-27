A former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Kwara State, Hajiya Aisha Ahman-Pategi, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hajiya Aisha who announced her defection at the PDP’s secretariat in Patigi local government area, also drummed support for the agitation by the people of Kwara North to produce the state’s next governor in 2023.

LEADERSHIP reports that the PDP remains the only political party in the state that has so far zoned its gubernatorial ticket to Kwara North.

Ahman-Pategi was received into the PDP fold by the Patigi local government chairman of PDP, Alh Saba Lalagi, some party chieftains and stakeholders including a former Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Prof. Mohammed Gana Yisa and a former Head of Service in the State, Alh. Mohammed Dabarako.

The former commisssioner said she was excited over the warm reception accorded her at home, adding that, “I’m back fully to support the drive and PDP efforts to balance political power for Kwara North in the 2023 governorship election.

“I stand here today to tell anyone who is not with Kwara North for Governor that they are no longer welcomed and any son or daughter of Kwara North that is not with Kwara North 2023 is officially disowned.”

In his welcome address, the local government party chairman, Alh Saba Lalagi, lauded the foresight of Hajiya Ahman-Pategi, saying that her defection was indeed a morale booster for the PDP, not only in Patigi but also the entire state.