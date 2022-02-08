Lagos State head of service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has refuted claims that he was nursing the ambition to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2023.

Muri-Okunola, who made the clarification in a statement, titled: “I’m not for anti-Sanwo-Olu plot – Muri-Okunola”, said contrary to the claims, he was not against the governor’s second-term ambition but rather concentrating on his role as the head of service.

The statement read, “My attention has been drawn to several publications linking me with a fictitious race for Lagos State governor and plots to stop Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.

“I hereby dissociate myself from all publications and innuendoes conveying such plots. I reiterate my support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his administration’s THEMES Agenda – the six-pillar development plan that is the compass for his projects and policies.

“The objective of those behind these publications is obviously to plant a seed of discord between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and me.

“Contrary to the statements being published by mischief-makers, who are also trying to play the religion card, I am fully focused on carrying out my duties as Head of Service of the Lagos State Government and taking the Public Service to greater heights.”

In the heat of the rumours, the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) the highest decision making organ of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos State had denounced reports on the social media that it has sanctioned the replacement of Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu with the state Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, come 2023 Governorship Poll in the state, describing the post as vexatious and aimed to create false impression by merchant of hate, confusion, discord and disharmony.

The 56-year-old governor, who assumed office in May 2019, would be completing his first term in office by May 2023, though he is constitutionally permitted to be in office for one more term of four years if the electorate so decides the precedence set by the ruling party in the state remains a fundamental pointer that there could be a political twist.