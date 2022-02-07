Citing pressure from individuals, groups and stakeholders in Abia North senatorial district, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has joined the race for the Abia North senatorial seat in the 2023 general election.

Ohuabunwa, who was in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly from 2015-2019, was the representative of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency from 1999-2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The one-time leader of the Lower House stated this when he spoke to newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital, saying he heeded the pressure in response to their belief that he has the capacity to rescue the district from ‘political relegation.’

He said, “I have no alternative or choice but to do this to satisfy the yearnings of the constituents who have become victims of poor representation and mediocrity of opportunists since my exit from the Upper House in 2019.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 8th Senate Committee chairman on Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases, maintained that he could no longer afford to watch the district take the back seat in the political equation of the state.

This came barely a month after the party stakeholders in the district urged the former ECOWAS Parliament speaker to return to the Senate with assurance of their maximum support.

They described him as a seasoned parliamentarian who commands the respect of his colleagues, and vowed not to allow “the error of 2019 that caused the district so much fortunes to repeat itself”.

LEADERSHIP reports that stakeholders in his Arochukwu local government area as well as the party’s stalwarts in the constituency last week in Ohafia, the headquarters of the district threw their weight solidly behind him.

ADVERTISEMENT