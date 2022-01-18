Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigerians have been urged to shun politics of money, religion, tribalism and nepotism.

The national coordinator of the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi made the call while speaking on the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Abdullahi said Nigerians should entrust the country in the hands of God-fearing people who would rule with fear of God, equity, justice and fairness to all.

He recalled that it was politics of religion, tribalism and nepotism that led to civil war in the country in 1967.

He condemned the nation’s civilian governance whereby money politics, tribalism, nepotism and religious politics are being amplified to the detriment of good governance, noting that “over 55 years after some dissident soldiers truncated our hard-earned nation’s independence and civil rule, the nation is yet to get it right.”

Abdullahi also blamed insecurity, tribalism, religious bigotry, money politics, poverty, disease and corruption arising from improper and expensive system of governance.

He emphasised the need for Nigeria to look for a cheaper system of governance by amending the constitution and reducing drastically the take-home pay of political office holders, adding that the current presidential system and its operation cannot work in present day Nigeria.

He commended the security agencies for their sacrifices for the nation and warned politicians to stop fanning embers of hatred through religion, tribal and ethnic sentiments.

