There is no doubt that ahead of next year’s general elections, the desperation of politicians to swing the pendulum for their favour is gradually increasing, with aspirants working assiduously in the dark through support groups to rally support for their ambition. Even before the 2023 whistle is blown by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), some of these support groups have seized the space, visiting influential statesmen and former military leaders to seek support for their candidates.

The essence of these visits to prominent Nigerians is to source for favourable comments and good wishes that are solely aimed at portraying their aspirants in good light and get them a fair outing in the media.

It was in this light that a group, Osinbajo Grassroot Organisation, led by Ojo Foluso, visited former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida penultimate Thursday in Minna, Niger State, where it solicited support and good wishes for the presidential aspiration of the vice president. Such visitations and requests for support and good wishes are normal on the eve of an election year.

For Nigerians conversant with the track record of the former military leader, his Hilltop mansion has always been a Mecca of some sort when it comes to seeking support and good wishes. As someone whose eight years in power resonate with tremendous achievements, IBB has built long term relationships with influential personalities across the country. His capacity to build consensus and galvanise support stands him out as a unique leader whose words are sought after in many political contests.

Sadly, reports of the visit by a cross-section of the media, especially the online platform, went hysterical. One newspaper online screams, ‘2023: Atiku, Tinubu, Others Out, As IBB Endorses Osinbajo For Presidency’. The questions are: Why should IBB endorse someone who has not even declared for the presidency? If it is true that IBB endorsed Osinbajo, should such an endorsement be made in the absence of the vice president? Is IBB a member of the APC? People should be reminded that the former military president has retired from partisan and active politics and is now engaged in playing the role of a statesman whose cronies and admirers cut cross party lines .

From the wordings of IBB during the visit, it is clear that he only conveyed his good wishes and not an endorsement. In his words: “Osinbajo has great passion for Nigeria, he is one that can communicate with the country and inspire people among other qualities; he is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023. I know the vice president very well; he is a good man; a man who has conviction about Nigeria; a man who can communicate with the country and inspire people.

“Such a man is a worthy person to work with; we need a good man to lead Nigeria; a man who has passion for this country’s economy; Nigeria is a good country; the people of Nigeria are good”.

Instead of reporting without getting frenzied by introducing ‘endorsement’, some of the platforms went further to say that the former military President described the vice president as the best candidate for 2023.

To counter “IBB’s endorsement of Osinbajo’, a nebulous group, Patriotic Indigenes of Northern Publishers Association (PINPA), quoted IBB as having said that Osinbajo was the best man for the job. PINPA, led by Musa Ajogie, insisted that 2023 is a payback time for Tinubu whose relentless support for President Buhari from 2015 to 2023 has been unrivaled. Apart from announcing plans to launch a book on Tinubu’s political coast clearing adventure, Ajogie said: “Tinubu, as a political goal-getter in a democracy was capable of extracting water from the stone and changed the old ways in which politics is played in Nigeria. He has mentored so many people including Muhammadu Buhari in politics from 2015 and 2019 respectively.

There is no doubt that the rhythm of 2023 is slowly increasing, with political analysts describing next year as a milestone that is set to either make or mar our nation. The uncertainty over next year’s polls is hinged on the plotting of the North to retain power beyond 2023.

Though Nigerian democracy has continued to suffer from greedy politicians, the seeming refusal by the North to stick to the power shift agreement as agreed by frontline parties is turning politics into a do-or-die exercise. That explains why the march to 2023 remains dicey and frightening and could threaten the corporate unity of Nigeria.

In a nation where court judgements can be procured at a price, it is a public secret that ballot snatching and other forms of violence during polls have common incidences. The survival of democracy since May 1999 validates the determination of Nigerians to entrench civil government based on the rules of law.

It must be reiterated at this point that the main reason for the choice of General Olusegun Obasanjo as president in May 1999 was hinged on the need to assuage the anger of the South over the annulment of the 1993 presidential poll and to ensure power shift to the South.

After long years of military interventions, past military leaders saw the urgency to assist the country chart a new path of democratic rule. After assessing potential aspirants, the need for a strong candidate whose patriotism was never in doubt became a crucial factor in the choice of who takes over from General Abdulsalami Abubakar in May 1999.

Agreeing on the choice of Obasanjo as a potential president that was endowed with the capacity to lead the nation from the stranglehold of the military era, a presidential pardon was quickly granted on the former Head of State who then was serving a jail term over his alleged role in the phantom coup of 1995. Even before the presidential election, it was obvious to discerning minds that the Ota farmer was set to carry the day. He eventually did. After eight years of two tenures of the Obasanjo government, the PDP formally adopted a policy of power rotation between the North and South. Other parties would toe the same line.

The bitter disagreement among members of the PDP in 2014 eventually led to the factionalisation of the party. Under President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the then ruling party failed woefully to control the sharp division. The result: The All Progressives Congress (APC) swept the polls and threw out the PDP in the corridor of power in 2015.

In 2023, the Buhari-led administration would complete its two terms. The agitation for power shift has commenced and gathering momentum, especially in the PDP where former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has already thrown his hat in the ring. The ‘Wazirin Adamawa’ is not only the Northern candidate in the race; Governor Aminu Tambuwal, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, among others, are also set to unveil their agenda for 2023.

In the APC, former Lagos State Governor and Leader of the party, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this week disclosed his plans for 2023. Though he refused to divulge details of his discussion with President Buhari, he made it clear that his presidential ambition is a lifelong project and promised to continue from where Buhari would stop in 2023.

In preparing the ground for smooth sailing of both Tinubu and Osinbajo, supporters of both camps are currently enmeshed in swinging public opinion on who should pick the APC presidential ticket. While Vice President Osinbajo may be weighing his options, Tinubu has gone full blast in announcing his planned presidential ambition that has never been hidden from the public.

An insider this week informed this writer that Tinubu may have been pushed to publicly declare his ambition in order to douse doubts among his support base and to reassure them that he is in the race for 2023. No one can decipher the direction of the pendulum without waiting to see the outcome of the APC national convention that is mired in controversy and legal fireworks.

Assisting our nation’s democracy cannot be realised through erroneous news reports inspired by support groups. What the media should be doing is building citizens’ consensus towards ensuring that the votes of Nigerians count. For those who have harsh words for past military regimes, what is crucial now is not to dwell on the Book of Lamentations, but building bridges to deepen our democracy and continue to mount pressure on both the executive and legislative arms government to review the necessary portions of the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment in order to allow for electronic transmission of poll results in 2023.