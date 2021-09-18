The People of Southern and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria have come together to form a political pressure group named ‘Southern and Middle Belt Alliance’, (SAMBA).

The group in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja said their objective is to advance the social, cultural and economic interests of the South West, South East, South South and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria by promoting political alliance among the four regions.

According to the group’s policy document it is described as a “lobbying, political action, pressure group to influence the quality of leadership and representation, calibre of political leadership and facilitate grassroots bodies from these regions and thereby advance the political interests of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said; “As 2023 draws closer, we have decided to take our futures and destinies into our hands to take back political power in the interest of our people.

“We will work together with one agenda to actively sensitize our people and create a governance that will truly reflect the will of the people. We will inspire fresh and innovative political leaders.

“We will work to stop the genocide, banditry and kidnapping being committed against Nigeria’s indigenous communities across the country.

“We will propose reformative legislations and influence economic policies to make life abundant for all.”