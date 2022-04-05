A daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola and popular TV presenter, Victoria Tundun, has berated her sister, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, for using their father’s name to promote the presidential bid of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Abiola-Costello, who is the director-general of the Yahaya Bello presidential campaign organisation had on Sunday appeared on AriseNews where she disclosed that the similarities between her late father and Bello encouraged her to take the job.

Recall that Governor Bello had on Saturday while formally declaring his presidential aspiration, unveiled Hope ’23 as his campaign motto, akin to the late MKO Abiola’s Hope ’93 and as well Senator Jonathan Zwingina as the head of his campaign team.

LEADERSHIP reports that Zwingina was the director-general of the late Abiola’s Hope ’93 campaign.

But reacting to the development on Monday while co-anchoring AriseNews’ breakfast programme, The Morning Show, alongside Dr. Ruben Abati and Rufai Oseni, Tundun said her sister did not have the right to “exploit” their father’s name for Governor Bello’s benefit.

She said it was even more “unfortunate” that the late Abiola’s child would be involved in such political gimmicks.

A visibly angry Tundun added that her half-sister should have focused on elaborating her principal’s plans for Nigeria instead of dragging their father’s name through the mud.

“I have come to expect certain things even from that individual. Just because it is not surprising doesn’t mean that it is not staggeringly inappropriate.

“I’m referring to my half-sister, Hafsat, who is the DG of the Yahaya Bello campaign and her making comparisons to my dad. There are a lot of political players in his team; not one of them feels the need to throw their fathers under the bus for the sake of their principal.

“Come out and talk about your principal, his antecedents, his plans for the future of Nigeria and leave daddy out of it.

“It is not her right because it is not her name. It is our name and it is also a name of future generations of Abiola yet unborn who should be proud of a legacy.

“My father was tortured because UN does consider solitary confinement as torture. He was tortured; then murdered and has left his legacy — only for it to be abused in this fashion.

“Everybody should just leave his name out of it, especially dishonesty, false equivalence, and cynical exploitation of a genuine struggle. It is nauseating,” Tundun said.