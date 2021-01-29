The governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello has asked his supporters to go out en masse to mobilize youths across the country to register for the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) membership and revalidation exercise.

The governor’s statement was in response to the ultimatum given to him by one of his support groups under the auspices of Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello (GYB2PYB) Youth Support Group to heed its call and immediately declare his intention to contest the poll.

The governor’s comment was related to members of the support group by the national coordinator, Amb. Oladele Nihi in Abuja on Friday during a meeting he convened to brief members of the governor’s response to their earlier 14-day ultimatum to him.

He said that the governor told him that his “acceptance to run the presidential race will depend on the ability of the group and several others to mobilise Nigerian youths to join the APC ahead of the election.”

Niyi said the conference was to share some thoughts on the ultimatum the group gave Bello and his response on other matters of mutual concern.

According to him, “Bello has acknowledged that his refusal to comment on our ultimatum may be subject to litigation by our group.

“As a result, therefore, and to spare our already overworked judiciary more avoidable work, he will neither be accepting nor declining our ultimatum at the moment.

“Instead, he has thrown a challenge to the GYB2PYB Youth Support Group and all other groups that have urged and called upon him to contest the 2023 presidency.

“He has challenged us to partake in the ongoing membership mobilisation, sensitisation registration, and revalidation exercise of the APC.”

He stated that Bello charged the group to triple APC membership base across the country ahead of the 2023 general election by mobilising Nigerian youths, women and persons living with disabilities to register as its members.

“Our ability to meet this challenge will further convince him of our capacity to marshal Nigerian youths in support of the race which we have asked him to join,” he said.

Niyi said the governor also called on other youth groups across the country to join hands with him and his committee to bring more members into the APC fold.

“He has urged us that after we succeed together in this onerous exercise, we can then sit down to consider other opportunities we can take advantage of to take our destiny in our hands.

“He said our support will improve his chances of finding the courage to answer our call in the affirmative,’’ Niyi said.

He appreciated the governor’s response and assured that the group would embark on the mobilisation and sensitisation of Nigerian youths to register as APC members in the actualisation of the project.

The group’s director-general said Bello and his team would make the desired difference that would boost the party’s membership base.

According to him, “Nigeria needed a young dynamic, progressive, and experienced leader, like Bello in 2023 to tackle the challenges confronting the country.

“The governor has what it takes to provide purposeful leadership and good governance if elected as president in 2023 general elections.”