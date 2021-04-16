BY MUYIWA OYINLOLA

There are indications that more governors on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may defect to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming weeks.

Governor of Kogi State and chairman of the Contact and Mobilization Committee of the APC, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja

He also revealed that many political heavyweights will also join the ruling party.

The governor of the North-central state, who said this while speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting of his committee at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja, said even the governors from the opposition party know that things were happening in the APC.

“I have a committee that is called Mobilization of Youths, Women and People Living with Disabilities, mobilizing them to join our party. As much as we are mobilizing youths, women and people living with disabilities, we are equally mobilizing members of other political parties, including governors.

“Remember, there are others that are youthful and those that are youthful in hearts so we are bringing them into the party. You will see them in numbers. I told you that it is only one governor that will be the last one to join our party and you can see that everybody is coming into the party because this is where things are happening and this is the party that is moving the country forward. That is why you see us strong and we are waxing stronger and moving forward in unison,” he said.

Bello, who is also a member of the Membership Registration Committee, said the committee headed by Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State has about 17 sub-committees to enable them come out with more engagements for the next meeting.

“In today’s meeting, we were able to enumerate about 15- 17 sub-committees of the committee itself and also read out terms of reference for all the members to peruse through, understand, digest and come up with more robust engagements in our next meeting basically that is what we did today,” he added.

The governor also said there will be periodic reports to the party because it is a Standing Committee, and not an Ad-hoc Committee.

With Bello at the briefing was the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.