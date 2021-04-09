BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

The Mben Political Assembly (MPA) has reinvigorated its agitation for Abia State governorship seat to be occupied by Ohafia Udumeze clan in 2023. It appealed to all the political parties in the country to zone their ticket for the election to the area.

At a symposium at the end of a citywide rally across the 26 communities in the clan held in Ebem, the headquarters of Ohafia local government area, they insisted that zoning the seat to the clan is very apt and equitable.

According to them, the clan did not only merit to occupy the seat after the present occupant, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu but should be given the opportunity because it has been supporting others in the past in their bid for the office successfully.

They confirmed that they are aware that other clans and local government areas in Abia North senatorial district are also interested in the seat.

Arguing that they deserved a special attention in the arrangement, they noted that they had since 1999 been continually shortchanged in the allocation of political offices zoned to the district even when their votes are massive.

They maintained that with their huge number of eminently qualified indigenes capable of holding any political office in the country, they are yet to produce a senator, deputy governor or governor of the state after 22 years.

The MPA explained that just as it is the turn of the district to take a shot at the Government House in 2023, Ohafia and Arochukwu local government areas deserve it most.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ohafia political Think Thank further argued that when the district held the seat from 1999 to 2003 it was occupied by Dr Orji Uzor Kalu from its northern section, part of which has held the senate seat for 12 years out of the 22.