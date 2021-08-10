Ahead of the 2023 general election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uche Nwosu, has said that his ambition to be governor is not dead.

Recall that he contested on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo State.

The politician, who spoke on the occasion of his 46th birthday in Abuja, reflected on the events of 2019, expressing shock that things turned out the way they did.

Nwosu said as a politician, he was not ruling out anything, but would prefer to keep his 2023 plan close to his chest, while thanking God for the overwhelming love and support he has continued to enjoy.

“2023 is still far away. For me, I will keep it to my chest. When 2023 comes, it will talk for itself. For me, I’m a politician, and businessman. So, let’s wait for 2023”, he said.

While tasking the youths to aspire for leadership positions in the country, the philanthropist enjoined them to sustain their belief in the Nigerian project.

“Nigerian youths are one of the best, not only in Africa but the entire world. They have done well; the only thing they need is support, mentorship, and bringing them from where they are to another level”, Nwosu said.

He said, “Nigeria is our country, we don’t have any other country than Nigeria. The issue of saying that Nigeria has gone gaga has not arisen because I’m wondering when you say Nigeria has gone gaga, that means your mother has gone gaga, because Nigeria is our mother.

“For me, they should keep faith and I call on all our leaders to support the Nigerian youths because these are leaders of tomorrow. I believe that when you build a youth, you are building the nation and when you destroy those youths automatically, you are destroying the nation.

“The young shall grow not 20- 30 years to come; the young shall grow starting with our Nigerian youths, and the leaders also should allow us to exercise that thing inside us so that they will know that we also have leadership qualities in us”.

Meanwhile, the APC stalwart has reflected on the journey so far, declaring that, “the prosperous moment for me is coming from grass to grace,” he said.