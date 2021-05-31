Niger Delta youths have endorsed the aspiration of Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello to become the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

The youths drawn from several groups in the region promised to pay for Bello’s expression of interest form to enable him contest 2023 presidential election.

At the end of a three-day coastal rally in honour of the governor in the Niger Delta, chairman of South-South Youth Leaders Forum (SSYLF), Mr Odiedim Amachree, said there was no going back on the demand for a youthful president in 2023.

Amachree, who is also the convener of a group, Niger Delta 4 Yahaya Bello, described Bello as the symbol of a new Nigeria, saying that the governor has demonstrated capacity and has shown that he understands the issues setting the country back and has all it takes to restore the lost glory of the nation.

He said: “There is no going back on the demand for a Youthful President come 2023. Governor Yahaya Bello is the symbol of a new Nigeria.”

s setting us back, he equally has all it takes to restore the lost glory of our country Nigeria.”

The South-South youth leader stated that the quest for an under-50 years president goes beyond political party or regional considerations.