By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Adamawa state lawmaker, Abdulrazak Namdas has revalidated his APC membership.

Namdas noted that the exercise is arming the party to take over power in the state and maintain its position at the federal level.

The lawmaker (APC Ganye, Jada, Toungo, and Mayo-Belwa) federal constituency lauded national caretaker Committee for ensuring that the exercise is conducted hitch free.

“The journey of APC to take over the government in Adamawa state and also to retain government at the national level has just begun.

“The registration exercise is meant to arm our members and I want to tell you that the only party that is alive in Nigeria is the APC.

“It is with this membership card that we are going to show our strength as members of the APC in this country.

“I can tell you that subsequently, States where APC is in the opposition, will take over the government,” Namdas added.

The lawmaker further said that, “whoever emerges as a candidate in any of the elections be it president, governor, senator, House of Reps., or House of Assembly gets our full support. We shall always work together to ensure that the candidate gets elected,” he added.