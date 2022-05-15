National coordinator of the Baba For All, Hon 1Aminu Sani Jaji, has submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms for the House of Representatives seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he is sure of victory in the 2023 polls.

Jaji who was a former House of Representatives committee chairman on security and intelligence in the 8th aAsembly is contesing for Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State.

The forms were returned on his behalf by party stalwarts, officials and political associates who thronged the APC secretariat in large numbers to show their support.

The expression of interest and nomination forms were earlier purchased and presented to Jaji by friends, associates and political support groups to enable him return to the House of Representatives.

Speaking with newsmen after submitting the nomination forms on his behalf the National Coordinator Baba For All expressed confidence that the APC would win in 2023 general elections.