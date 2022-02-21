National chairman of the North Central NC Alliance for Asiwaju 2023, Alhaji Ibrahim Raji has stated that the zone will support the presidential aspiration of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

He disclosed this at the weekend during the launching of the Niger State chapter of the North Central Agenda in Alliance with South West SW Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 in Minna.

Raji said the North-Central is in support of the presidential ambition of APC national leader, because everyone across the country has benefitted from his contributions to democracy and development in the country.

He posited that this is the period for people to pay him back for his sacrifices for the country, even as he urged everyone to get their permanent voters’ card ready to get Asiwaju Tinubu into power.

“I want to appeal to everyone in the north-central to get their PVC ready because that is the only weapon that we can use to bring Tinubu as president in 2023,” he declared.

He lauded the support of the people of Niger State for Tinubu saying that the APC leader has done a lot and this is an opportunity to make him do more for the country.

Earlier, the Niger State coordinator of the North Central Alliance for Asiwaju, Ganiyat Adegbite assured that the state is set to give its support to Tinubu as the best person Nigeria can have in the number one seat of power.

