By Abdullahi Olesin

The North Central People’s Forum(NCPF) yesterday urged other geo-political zones in the country to concede the presidency to the North Central in 2023.

The union said the region was yet to have a shot at the presidency under a democratic setting.

While addressing newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital ahead of the launch of the state chapter of NCPF on Tuesday, the secretary-general of the forum, Alh Khaleel Bolaji said “I not mincing words, North Central has over the years, been marginalised. What Kogi State House is saying that the region should produce the next president come 2023 is correct. I am on the same page with them as an individual and as the secretary-general of NCPF.

“All the remaining five zones of the country have produced a president of the country, North Central is yet to have a shot at the presidency under a democratic setting. Name them Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe of South East, Goodluck Jonathan of South-South, Olusegun Obasanjo of South West. Of course North West has had a shot at it up to four times and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa of the North East.

“Our votes in North Central is more than the South West but because the South West has the press to make the noise it always gets its ways. If politics is about number then we should be placed properly,” he said.

He, however, lamented that the North Central zone had not been accorded its rightful place in the scheme of things in the larger northern region.

“There is no disputing the fact that North Central geopolitical zone is part of the north, but north is not one. We are one in terms of understanding one another. But when it comes to sharing the benefits, you discover that there are disparities within the context of the northern region.

“For instance, nobody can be the minister of Niger Delta except he is from that region. Abuja is in the North Central but over the years majority of the ministers from the Federal Capital Territory have been outside of the zone. Of course of the north, but nor of the zone. This is part of what we are talking about.

“I can say that 80 per cent of solid mineral resources are from this zone. Rivers Niger and Benue are from here. Indeed, this is the zone that is holding Nigeria. We are the food basket of the country.

These are the things we want Nigerians to know.