Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the chairman and chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has written a letter to the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, requesting that officials of the NDLEA be given access to conduct drug integrity tests for aspirants in the forthcoming elections.

Marwa also said that he will write the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and other parties to request that operatives of NDLEA be allowed to conduct Sam’s test on politicians aspiring for higher offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the 1st quarter award ceremony of the agency in Abuja, the NDLEA boss explained that the drug test was necessary to ensure that politicians vested with important national offices do not use budgetary allocations to go and buy cocaine or Methamphetamine instead of providing needed services for the masses.

He explained that abuse of drugs have been contributing factor to the insecurity situation across the country and it was better public office holders begin to be held responsible for their actions.