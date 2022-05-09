Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant in Nasarawa State, Dr David Emmanuel Ombugadu, yesterday said a new Nasarawa State is possible under his leadership as the governor of the state in 2023.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday, Ombugadu said that a new Nasarawa State was possible if all hands are on deck, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government has failed to deliver on its campaign promises to the people.

“After three years in office, the governor seems to be experimenting on the right approach to governance. 2023 is around the corner and it provides us with an opportunity to elect credible individuals to pilot our affairs. The people of Nasarawa State regardless of religious or ethnic affiliation, will speak with one voice as the wounded and deprived that they are.

“We can’t be beggars in our own land. And as a party, the Peoples Democratic Party in the state is working round the clock to ensure that our party unseats the APC government come 2023,” he said.

“We will team up in the end to support any candidate who will emerge as the party flag-bearer,” he added.

Fuel Queues Return To Abuja As Marketers Demand N100bn Bridging Claim