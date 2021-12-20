Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) have warned politicians against politics of destruction ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The organisations gave the warning yesterday in Lagos at an investiture by the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) in honour of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The NUJ national president, Chief Chris Isiguzo and the president of NGE, Mr Mustapha Isa, commended Governor Bello for turning the security situation in Kogi around for good.

Isa said, “We should not mix politics with the issue of security. When we talk about the security challenges in the country, some governors join us in lamenting, they run to Abuja looking for support.

“When you ask them, they tell you they are not responsible. So, why do they collect security votes monthly? One of those who do not lament, but tackle the menace headlong is Yahaya Bello.

“That is why he is being honoured today by CRAN. So, I tell our politicians, never mix politics with security.

“We should support those getting it right like the Kogi governor to continue in that line, and also learn from them, not do everything to puncture our gains at the expense of the people.”

He commended CRAN for recognising Bello for the investiture as the first governor to be made CRAN patron, describing it as the best choice.

Also, the NUJ president said, “When you talk about security, you talk about Kogi governor. I know what the security situation used to be before Bello came on board in Kogi, and I know what it is now.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our political actors, we don’t need to destroy the country because of politics.

“It appears that some political actors want to puncture the strides of the governor in this area, knowing what is coming up in 2023.

“We have only one country we can call our own, that is Nigeria. We have had leaders in the past, they have come and gone, if they had destroyed the country, there would be no Nigeria today.”

Isiguzo said that Bello was doing wonderfully well in the area of security, stressing that politicians should not undermine his strategy all in the name of politics.

He said the honour for Bello as the patron of CRAN was very apt, noting that he had brought the political touch to clean up the security system.

CRAN president, Mr Sunday Odita said Bello was chosen as one of the association’s patrons because he attached so much importance to security in his state.